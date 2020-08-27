Maria Krasij Jarema Ostapa, 94, passed away on Monday, August 24th, 2020. She was born in the village of Kryvoluka, Ukraine, on January 9th, 1926, daughter of Hnat and Olena Krasij.
She was the beloved mother of four sons and eight daughters, wife of 25 years to Joseph Jarema (deceased 1970) residing in Erie, Pa. Later, and wife of Roman Ostapa (deceased 2010) for 24 years in Toronto, Canada.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, and son Orest.
Maria led an inspiring life of hardship, courage, love, and happiness. She was a strong, independent, proud mother of her twelve children.
She is survived by her children: Zenowij Jarema (Christina), Joseph Jarema (Theresa), Myron Jarema, Irene Brasington (Ken), Sylvia Jarema, Marie Jarema, Christine Jarema Cavarretta, Helen Lucas (Greg), Lesia Stone (Gerry), Donna Lucas (Robert), and JoAnne Hailwood (Kel, deceased); and her cherished 24 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held for the family.
Memorial contributions can be sent to: The Ukrainian Museum, 222 East 6th Street, New York, NY 10003, Experience Children's Museum, 420 French St, Erie, PA 16507, or Erie Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.