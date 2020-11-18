1/1
Maria Lucia Vasaio
1939 - 2020
Maria Lucia Vasaio, 81, died peacefully on November 14, 2020 after a long illness.

She was born August 11, 1939, the oldest daughter of Franco and Alba Vasaio, both deceased.

Her family relocated to the Washington, D.C. area in the early 50s from Italy. Maria was employed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce as a manager of their computer dept. After retiring from the Chamber, she continued to work part time at her brother's restaurant. Once completely retired, she moved to Erie to be closer to her sister and brother.

Maria's charisma, wit and flair drew people to her. She loved to travel, especially to Italy and Hawaii. Her cooking was legendary, she loved all kinds of music, but her most beloved identity was as ZIZI (Auntie) to her nephews and nieces and their children. She was a veritable Auntie Mame. And for them, life was a wonderful adventure with her.

She is survived by her brothers, Fiorenzo (Jean) Vasaio, Antonio (Patricia) Vasaio; her sister, Lucia (Arthur) Krupicz; and her nieces and nephews, Arthur Krupicz, Anna Krupicz, Franco Vasaio, Maria Jean Goellner, Erin Vasaio, Walter and Victor Krupicz, Patricia Louise and Kathleen Robinson, Lucia Marilyn and Vincent Goellner.

Riposi in Pace Zizi.

Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509 is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Askins Cremation Funeral Services
8354 Wattsburg Rd.
Erie, PA 16509
(814) 616-4022
