Maria "Marietta" Cianflocca DiSanto, age 98, of Erie died peacefully at her home on Friday, February 7, 2020. She was born on January 28, 1922 in Rocca Pia, Italy, the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Maria Luisa (Leone) Cianflocca.
Maria has lived in Erie since 1953 and had worked at Coyne Laundry for over 30 years as a seamstress. She enjoyed cooking, baking, crocheting and visiting with family and friends. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Strong in her Catholic faith, Maria could always be found with a prayer book and rosary in her hands praying for family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Giovanni DiSanto as we as all of her siblings.
She is survived by a son, Anthony DiSanto and his wife Lucy of Erie, and she is the grandmother of John DiSanto of Erie and Marie (DiSanto) Clark and her husband Dr. Garrett Clark, also of Erie. She is the great-grandmother of Tony and Sara DiSanto and Lainey, Connor, Caden and Christian Clark. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, great- nieces and great-nephews and friends.
Maria's family would like to give special thanks to her caregiver of five years, Andrea Pittsenbarger; her hospice nurse, Rita Quevedo; and her home companion, Barbara Fox.
Friends are invited to call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th St. (at Powell Ave.) on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and are invited to attend prayer services there Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the of NW PA, 1600 Peninsula Dr., Erie, PA 16505. Arrangements by the Quinn Funeral Home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 9, 2020