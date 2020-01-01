|
Maria Mojica Allende, age 88, passed away in company of her loving family in Erie, Pa., on Friday, December 27, 2019. She was born on December 30, 1930 in Toa Alta, Puerto Rico, to the late Domingo Mojica and Alberta Allende.
Maria was the church mother of Iglesia Bautista El Calvario FG. She was most known for her cooking, which she showed her love through.
Her legacy leaves her husband, Santos Rodriguez; her daughters, Luz, Sonia, Belen, and Brenda; ten grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren that were touched, changed, & influenced by her deep affection. Her love went as far as reaching others that she brought in and claimed as family. Maria will live on in the hearts of all the people she has impacted throughout her life and she will never be forgotten.
Friends may visit with the family at Iglesia Bautista EL Calvario FG Church, Overseer Sonny Concepcion, Senior Pastor, 6366 W. Lake Rd., on Thursday, January 2, 2019, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., where a service will immediately follow. Interment will be private.
Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 1, 2020