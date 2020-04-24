|
The family of Marian Crofton D'Aurora is saddened to announce her untimely passing at the age of 63. Following a month's long illness, she died at home with family by her side on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She was born in Scranton, Pa., on December 7, 1956, the daughter of the late Francis R. Crofton and Dorothy Fletcher Crofton. At three months old, Marian boarded a plane with her mother to join her father in Saranac Lake, N.Y., where they lived for 11 years. They returned to Scranton where Marian attended Holy Rosary grade school and graduated from Bishop Hannon High School in 1974. She received her degree as an Associate of Applied Sciences in Dental Hygiene from Temple University in 1979.
On September 27, 1980, she married Dr. Mario D'Aurora at Holy Rosary Church in North Scranton. The couple met while they were attending Temple University. Following their wedding, they started their life together in Erie, Pa. From 1974 to 1983, Marian worked in various dental offices in Scranton and Erie, as a dental assistant and then a dental hygienist. In 1983, Marian helped her husband begin his dental practice in Erie where she would work with him on and off for 36 years. Marian was fortunate during those years to stay at home and raise their three children. She loved and was devoted to her family. In 2013, she and Mario welcomed her parents into their home, where she cared for them until their passing six months apart in 2016.
Marian loved to travel, whether it was sightseeing and shopping in Ireland, Italy, London or Paris, or especially visiting family in Scranton, Detroit and Montreal. She loved cooking and entertaining her family and friends at home where she was known for her hospitality, at times, borrowing recipes from her favorite TV chefs. Marian had a love for interior decorating and devoted years turning their house into a home. She enjoyed listening and dancing to music, and never missed an episode of Dancing with the Stars.
For the past five years, you could find Marian and Mario, along with their horses' co-owners Donald and Denise D'Aurora, track-side at Presque Isle Downs, with many of their friends and family, cheering on Diamond Blue, and most recently, Just Doing. A reluctant owner at first, she grew to enjoy watching her horses run, and was known to place a bet or two.
She was a member of Our Lady of Peace Church, where her children attended grade school, and she volunteered in various capacities.
She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother who will be greatly missed and always remembered.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her in-laws, Osvaldo and Cornelia D'Aurora, and her brother-in-law, Dr. Donald D'Aurora.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 40 years, Dr. Mario D'Aurora, and by her children Francis D'Aurora, Patrick (Carly) D'Aurora, and Elizabeth (David) Madurski. She is also survived by her lovely grandchildren, Vanessa and Brent D'Aurora, Mario Madurski, and James D'Aurora. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Denise D'Aurora, along with many cousins and friends.
The family would like to thank UPMC Family Hospice team members Tom, Melanie, and Danielle, along with Marian's private caregiver, Lisa, for their care and compassion in Marian's last days.
The funeral service will be private, but will be live-streamed at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020 on the Our Lady of Peace Parish Facebook page. A memorial for family and friends to remember, honor, and celebrate Marian will be held at a later date when we can all gather together. Arrangements by the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd.
Memorial contributions can be made in honor of Marian D'Aurora to WQLN, 8425 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16508 or Smile Train, smiletrain.org, PO Box 96231, Washington, DC 20090-6213.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 24, 2020