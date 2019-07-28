|
Marian E. Menz, age 87, died on Saturday, July 13, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of Leo Menz, loving mother of Stephen, Suzanne, Patricia, Diane, Karen and Robert, and loving grandmother of 14 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, August 17th, at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Catherine Laboure Catholic Church in St. Louis, Mo., with interment at St. Lucas Cemetery. A memorial gathering will be held later that day. Memorial contributions can be made to an Alzheimer's and Dementia organization(s).
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 28, 2019