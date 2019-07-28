Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Catherine Laboure Catholic Church
St. Louis, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Menz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian E. Menz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marian E. Menz Obituary
Marian E. Menz, age 87, died on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

She was the beloved wife of Leo Menz, loving mother of Stephen, Suzanne, Patricia, Diane, Karen and Robert, and loving grandmother of 14 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, August 17th, at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Catherine Laboure Catholic Church in St. Louis, Mo., with interment at St. Lucas Cemetery. A memorial gathering will be held later that day. Memorial contributions can be made to an Alzheimer's and Dementia organization(s).

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.