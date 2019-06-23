|
Marian F. Brugger passed away June 9, 2019, at the age of 92.
She is survived by her daughters: Susan of Crystal Lake, Ill. and Joanie of Newburgh, Ind., her sons: William (Darlene) of Bradenton, Fla. and David of Valrico, Fla., three grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by husband John, daughter Catherine, granddaughter Lisa and great-granddaughter Alyssa.
Inurment services will be held at a later date at Serenity Meadows Memorial Park, Riverview, Fla. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marian's honor to St. Stephens Catholic Church at www.ststephencatholic.org or to LifePath Hospice at www.chaptershealth.org. Arrangements are under the artful care of Serenity Meadows Funeral Home, Riverview, Fla.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 23, 2019