Marian (Sontheimer) Hartmann, 98, passed quietly, at Elmwood Gardens, on April 1st, 2019, with close family by her side.



She was born to the late John and Florence Sontheimer, on July 3rd, 1920, in Erie, Pa.



Marian graduated from Academy High School, where she studied bookkeeping.



She was married to the late Francis Hartmann in 1940.



Marian is survived by her four daughters: Dianne Lewis, Joanne Dauer, Susan Hoffman, and Mary and Bob Schmeisser; her grandchildren: Tracy Lewis, Valerie and Jon Halmi, Missie and Dave Schack, Jim and Debbie Dauer, Megan and Misha Zubovnik, Anna Hoffman, and Katherine Charles; and her great-grandchildren: Kayla Schack and Joseph Schack, Hannah Markwood, Autumn Riggs, Cerridwen Riggs, and Aiden Zubovnik, as well as many nieces and nephews, especially her niece Peggy and Les Faison.



Marian and the late Francis Hartmann lived in Erie, Pa. for 46 years before relocating to Lancaster, Pa., Baltimore, Maryland and then to Clinton , North Carolina, finally returning home to Erie, Pa. in 1989.



Marian will always be remembered for her warm smile, her sense of style and positive outlook.



She was a superb baker for her family. Marian was known for her German potato salad, French dressing,and her martini dance. She was a great knitter for her girls and grandchildren and great-grand children.



She enjoyed her Villa pool group and their luncheons for many years, as well as the 23rd Street auxiliary group.



She spent her last three wonderful years attending many activities and outings at Elmwood Gardens.



Marian was a beautiful example of love and Christian caring for all who knew her.



She had a special love and devotion to the Blessed Mother.



Marian shared her love of gardening and bird watching with family and friends.



Her love of animals included many beloved cats and dogs over her lifetime.



Friends may call on Wednesday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras St., Erie, PA 16502, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and are invited to a service there on Thursday at 9:15 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Peace Church at 10 a.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.



Entombment will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any animal shelter of your choice.



Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 2, 2019