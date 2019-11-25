|
Marian I. Perkins, age 89, formerly of Greene Twp. and a resident of Brevillier Village, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. She was born in Union City on June 16, 1930, to Czechoslovakian immigrants, John Sr. and Julia (Gregor) Sayban.
Marian graduated from Wattsburg Area High School in 1948 and married Richard Perkins on New Year's Day of 1949. They would have celebrated their 71st anniversary this coming January 1. Marian was a long-time member of Emmanual Presbyterian Church, where she served as an elder.
Besides being a wonderful cook and hosting many family events, she was a talented and ambitious woman working in many fields of interest. In her early years, Marian was employed with General Electric, Marx Toys and Bliley Electric. She later became a skilled upholsterer, serving many clients in the Erie area as well as teaching adult education upholstery classes at the Erie County Vo-Tech. After her children were grown, she earned her realtor license and became the Broker/Owner of Perkins Realty, employing many other realtors in her business. Marian's first priority was always her children, grandchildren, and extended family. She was always there with love and support and attended their extracurricular events.
Marian is survived by her four children and their spouses, Sharon (Roger) Lorei of Waterford, Diane (Mike) Gerard of Winter Haven, Fla., Richard Perkins, Jr. (Chris) of Monroeville, Pa., and Stacy (Rob) Cassano of Waterford; son-in-law, Paul Young of Wattsburg; four grandchildren, Renee (Jim) Melton, Brian (Suzanne) Young, Taylor Perkins and Morgan Perkins; five great-grandchildren, Dana and Ryan Melton, and Gunnar, Emmry and Grant Young; two sisters, Betty Barstow and Ethel Huzar; and two brothers, Edward and Jerry Sayban.
In addition to her parents, Marian was preceded in death by her dear sister, Helen Horvath; and her brothers, Tom, John and Donald Sayban.
At Marian's request, there will be no visiting hours and a private family service will be held. Memorial contributions may be made in Marian's memory to a . Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
