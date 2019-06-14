|
Marian Irene Surovick, 88, of Albion, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. She was born on March 21, 1931 in Linesville, Pa., a daughter of the late Arthur and Bernice (Young) Butterfield.
Marian graduated from Linesville High School, and, along with her late husband, owned and operated the Ram's Head Inn in Albion for 22 years. She was a member of St. Lawrence and St. Philip Catholic Churches in Albion and Crossingville, and was a member of the Edinboro/McKean VFW Women's Auxiliary. Raising her family was always Marian's first priority. She enjoyed playing the organ, traveling with her husband, seeing new places, talking to her friends on the phone and writing letters to her sister in Washington.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Surovick, on August 18, 2009, and a brother, Paul "Bud" Butterfield.
She is survived by a son, Francis M. "Butch" Surovick Jr. and his wife, Karen, of Fairview, three daughters, Joanna Twichel and her husband, Gary, of Albion, Rosemarie Thrasher and her husband, David, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Jane Sauers of McKean, Pa., and three sisters, Margaret New of Tacoma, Wash., Keith McGuire of Linesville, and Alice Gehr and her husband, Paul, of Linesville. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and her special dog, Bruiser.
Calling hours will be held at the Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, on Saturday from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m., followed by a graveside service at St. James Cemetery, Crossingville, with Fr. James Kennelley officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 2115 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508. To light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 14, 2019