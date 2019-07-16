|
|
Marian L. Edwards, 74, of Warren, formerly of Bradford and Kane, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Warren Manor.
She was born on March 30, 1945, in Altoona, the daughter of the late Walter E. and Josephine K. E. Edwards.
She was a 1963 graduate of the Academy High School, Erie.
She was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, Kane.
She is survived by one brother, Alfred Edwards, Roanoke, Va., one nephew, Michael Edwards, and one niece, Suzanne Edwards.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, Kane, with a funeral service to immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. in the church, with the Rev. David Pflieger, officiating.
Burial will follow the services at Willow Dale Cemetery, Bradford.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to the McKean County SPCA, P.O. Box 113, Bradford, PA 16701, or to a .
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home, Inc., Bradford.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 16, 2019