|
|
Marian L. (Wallace) Nellis, age 90, of North East, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Corry Manor.
She was born on February 9, 1930 in Findley Lake, the daughter of the late Fredrick Leroy and Lillian Marie (Pettengill) Wallace.
Marian graduated Clymer High School and was formerly employed by Welch Foods for 24 years and retired in 1994. She was a member of the Praise Cathedral Church of God where she was a prayer warrior. Marian enjoyed sewing, gardening, and spending time with family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norman Jay Nellis; a brother, Wilfred Delmont Wallace; and a sister, Eleanor Marie Messenger.
Marian is survived by her daughters, Linda Ann Damcott (Dennis) of Clymer, N.Y., and Karen Marie Davis (Stephen) of Camp Hill, Pa.; grandchildren, Justin Davis (Suzanne) of Malvern, Pa., Vicki Lynn Briggs (Scott) of Clymer, N.Y., and Jill Renee Suter (Rob) of Jamestown, N.Y; great-grandchildren, Hannah Keppel (Christopher) of Clymer, N.Y., Adam Briggs of Clymer, N.Y., Andrew Suter of Jamestown, and Lily Davis of Malvern, Pa.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Praise Cathedral Church of God, 5335 PA-89, North East, PA 16428.
Private funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East. Private interment will be held at Lowville Cemetery.
Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 28, 2020