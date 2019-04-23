|
|
Marian Louise Lafferty, age 84, of Harborcreek, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. She was born in Erie, on March 29, 1935, daughter of the late Howard and Marian Rhoades Hershelman.
Louise was a member of South Harborcreek United Methodist Church. She was employed at the Eastside K-Mart for 29 years, until her retirement. She enjoyed knitting and playing games with family and neighbors at many game nights. Louise loved raising and spoiling her boxer dogs, including Mitzi Sue.
In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by one brother, George Hershelman.
She is survived by one brother, Charles Hershelman; one son, Michael H. Lafferty; three daughters, Kelly M. Bostwick, Tara L. Burford (Charles), and Katy Hetrick (Bill); seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Gathering will be held by the family at a future date. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 23, 2019