Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Park United Methodist Church
30 N. Lake Street
North East, PA
View Map
Marian Louise (Loop) Simpson

Marian Louise (Loop) Simpson Obituary
Marian Louise (Loop) Simpson, 94, passed away peacefully, on September 11, 2019, at Brevillier Village. Marian was born in North East, Pa., on January 31, 1925, to Howard Scott and Mabel Echo (Hayes) Loop, and lived in North East until moving to Brevillier Village at the age of 89.

Marian was preceded in death by husband of 43 years, Carl G. Simpson; son, Carl G. Jr.; grandson, David; as well as her siblings, Charles, Herbert, Helen Golab, Robert, and Frederick.

She is survived by her sons and their families, William and Judy Simpson of Cumming, Ga. and their children, Benjamin (Kristin) and Jeffrey (Jenny); Calvin and Linda Simpson of Erie and their children, Amy (Gabriel) Miehl, Joseph (Elisha) and Kevin (Crystal); grandchildren, Cheryl Pochapin and Patrick (Karen) Simpson and great-grandchildren, Jasmine, Evan, Alyssa, Zachary, Morrigan, and Adeline Simpson.

Friends and family are invited to the celebration of life on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Park United Methodist Church, 30 N. Lake Street, North East, Pa. Memorial contributions can be made to the Brevillier Village, Park United Methodist Church, or the 4-Nine Thrift Store. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East.

Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 29, 2020
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 29, 2020
