Marian Lucille (Hugg) Hopkins, age 93, of North East, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019, at UPMC Hamot.
She was born on March 27, 1926, the daughter of the late Leon and Irene (Welch) Hugg.
Lucille graduated from North East High School in 1944 and was formerly employed by Welch Foods in the accounting department. She attended the First Presbyterian Church of North East and volunteered for several organizations, to include the North East Community Fair, Loving Hands Sewing Group, and the Election Polls in North East for several years.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Winifred Hadberg Strike and Lois Nutting; and brothers, Robert Hugg, Richard Hugg, and Charles Edgett.
Lucille is survived by her children, Sharon Samuels (Robert) of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Dianne Lucore (Frederick) of North East, James Hopkins (Joanne) of North East, Debra Teachman of North East, and David Hopkins (Patti) of Erie; a sister-in-law, Mable Tustin of Arizona; 14 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial service on Saturday, October 19th at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 25 W. Main Street, North East. Officiating the service is Rev. Gregg Townsend, Rev. Robert Samuels, and Rev. Jayson Samuels. Private interment will be held at North East Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church or to the North East Food Pantry.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 29, 2019