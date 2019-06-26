|
|
Marian Moran Kahle age 89, of Erie, went peacefully to heaven, surrounded by her family, at her home, on Monday, June 24, 2019.
She was born in Erie, on May 30, 1930, the daughter of the late William and Eleanor Wagner Weber.
Marian was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School.
She was a very active, loving and fun woman. Marian never had a negative thing to say about anyone. She doted on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved spending time with her family. Marian enjoyed quilting and reading, and was an excellent cook and baker. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends. Marian was also very tech savvy on the computer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald O. Moran; second husband, James Kahle; a son, James Donald Moran; two brothers, James and Robert Weber; and a stepson, Wesley Kahle.
She is survived by her daughter, Jane Sundberg of Erie; four grandchildren, Christian Sundberg (Angelle) of Erie, Lauree Schloss (Michael) of Erie, and Andrea and Kimberly Moran of California; a daughter-in-law, Francy Moran; five great-grandchildren, Isaac and Eliza Sundberg, Victor Schloss and twins, Evie and Alex Schloss; and four stepchildren, Linda Proper (Mark), James Kahle, Eric Kahle (fiancé Mary Alice) and Joel Kahle (Michelle). She is further survived by her dear friends, Velma Shuba, Dee Huff and Rosie DeSantis; and several nieces and nephews.
Services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Memorials may be made to the .
Arrangements were under the care of the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 26, 2019