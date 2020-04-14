|
Marian T. Miller Deaner, age 88 of Lawrence Park, formerly residing at Grandview Manor Apts., passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
She was born in Erie on August 14, 1931, daughter of the late Louis and Charlotte Maginn Miller.
Marian was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with and caring for her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had been previously employed by the Value City East Department Store for ten years. She was a member of St. James R.C. Church.
Marian is survived by two daughters, Debbie Lukaszewski (Dennis) of Waverly, Iowa, and Nancy Kaiser (Bob); one son, Kevin Deaner (Mary), all of Erie; one sister-in-law, Grace Miller of Philadelphia; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Marian was preceded in death by her husband, George W. "Dutch" Deaner; one son, Tim Deaner; three sisters, Betty, Lois and Barbara; and two brothers, Jack and Bud.
Due to national guidelines concerning the Coronavirus, no public visitation will be held. A private interment will take place at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 14, 2020