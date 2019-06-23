|
|
Marianette (Sweet) Bowen, age 80, of Sherman, N.Y., died on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Westfield Hospital. She was born on September 21, 1938 in Clymer, New York to the late Harold and Minnie (Mae) Sweet. Marianette was formerly employed by Quality Markets in Sherman as a clerk and also helped work the Bowen family farm until 1987. She was member of the Praise Cathedral Church of God where she was active in the JOY Group. Marianette was also a member of the Lakewood Rod & Gun Club, Westfield Woman of the Moose, and volunteered countless hours at the North East Food Pantry.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jay Richard Bowen; and 13 siblings.
Marianette is survived by her son, John Bowen of Sherman; daughters, Rhonda Bowen of Ft. Walton Beach, Fla., and Connie Meleen (Mark) of Mayville; a sister, Clarabelle Burdick of Clymer; a grandson, Shawn Bowen; a granddaughter, Macy Meleen; great-grandsons, Alex and Lucas Bowen; a great-granddaughter, Zaimee Bowen; step-granddaughters, Kristen, Linda, and Michele; seven step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call at the Praise Cathedral Church of God, 5335 Rt. 89, North East on Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. until time of a memorial service at 6:00 p.m. Officiating the service is Pastor Michael Grove. Private interment will be held at Mina Cemetery at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Praise Cathedral Church of God or the Stanley Hose Co. 1, 122 Park Street, Sherman, NY 14781 or the Findley Lake VFD, 10372, Findley Lake, NY 14736. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
