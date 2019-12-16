Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Mariann E. Coughlin


1944 - 2019
Mariann E. Coughlin Obituary
Mariann E. Coughlin, age 75, of Erie, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital after an extended illness. She was born in Erie on November 18, 1944, daughter of the late Steve and Honey Gust Kuruc.

Mariann was a graduate of Villa Maria High School, class of 1962. She was employed at St. Vincent Hospital as a telephone operator for 20 years until her retirement. Mariann enjoyed horses and spending time with her grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Mariann was preceded in death by two daughters, Darlene Markiewicz and Debbie Coughlin; son-in-law, Paul Markiewicz; and two brothers, Bob and Jerry Kuruc. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, John R. Coughlin; one son, Steve Coughlin (Amy); stepson, John R. Coughlin, Jr.; four grandchildren, Brittney, Brandon, Brooklyn, and Maddison; two sisters, Ruth Brown (Tom) and Kathleen Kuruc; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 16, 2019
