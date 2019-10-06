|
|
Marianne C. Klugiewicz Nicholl, age 98, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at St. Mary's Home of Erie, East. She was born in Erie, Pa. on March 24, 1921, a daughter of the late Teofil Z. and
Agnes Filipiak Klugiewicz.
She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Anastasiadis and her husband John of Harborcreek Township, Pa., her son Brian Nicholl and his wife Kari of Erie, Pa., two grandchildren, Nicholas and Ashleigh Nicholl, a brother Aloysius Klugiewicz of Lawrence Park, Pa., along with many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband Francis Nicholl, one brother and five sisters.
Marianne was a member of St. Casimir R. C. Church. She was an avid card player. She enjoyed sewing and knitting. Marianne loved to travel and really enjoyed reading.
Friends may call at the G. R. Bailey Funeral Home, 4396 Iroquois Ave., Lawrence Park Township on Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. where a prayer service will be conducted Monday morning at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Casimir Church at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank 1507 Grimm Dr. Erie, PA 16501.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 6, 2019