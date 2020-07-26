On Wednesday July 22nd, Marianne Shotto passed away at the age of 59, after a long battle with heart complications. These complications never stopped her ability to love. Her heart was full of love for so many countless people, siblings, children, grandchildren, and friends.
Born in Scranton Pa., Marianne was raised by her Mother and Grandmother. After their passing she moved to Morris County, N.J., where she lived with her Aunt and Uncle, along with her two cousins, Joe and Linda Rinaldi. Upon finishing school she married and had four children, Edward Jr., Katlin, Stephen, and Richard. Later she relocated to Erie, Pa., and became a proud grandmother to Lily, Isabella, Jayden, and AJ, and also formed many close friendships.
A dedicated mother and friend, Marianne made each person in her life feel special, and part of her family. Her quick wit and sparkling smile would make you laugh and feel at home in no time. She was always willing to help those in need and wanted the best for everyone around her. Her will and strength to persevere will continue to guide us. As per her wishes, there will be no viewing or service. She had planned a memorial celebration for family and friends, which will be announced at a later date.
As we the living are filled with grief from this loss, Marianne is at peace with her mother Anne Marie, and many others she has loved and lost. Thank-you for all your love, you will be greatly missed Marianne.
