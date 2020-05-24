|
Marianne (DeSanto) Sperry, 76, passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, following a short illness. She was born on September 30, 1943, the daughter of the late Joseph and Philomena DeSanto. Marianne was a lifelong resident of Erie, Pa, growing up in Erie's Little Italy.
After graduating from Villa Maria Academy in 1961, she worked at General Telephone (GTE). Years later, she worked in the office of Dr. James L. Schuster. After his retirement, she worked for Dr. Jack D. Utley Orthodontics, as an Administrative Assistant, for 25 years.
She enjoyed taking walks along the beach, riding a tandem bike with her husband Jim, cooking and baking, shopping with friends, serving exquisite holiday dinners for her family, and spending winters in retirement at her home in Vero Beach, Florida. Her greatest joy, however, was spending time with and devoting herself to her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carol Pedano (Lou); and a sister-in-law, Carme DeSanto.
She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, James G. Sperry of Erie; two sons, Eric Nuara (Nancy) of Erie and Jason Nuara (Aimee) of Erie; and one brother, Angelo DeSanto, of Erie.
Marianne is also survived by four grandchildren whom she adored: Nolan, Nicole, Alexis, and Andrew and by many nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law, and a brother-in-law.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the entire staff of UPMC Home Healthcare Family Hospice – Erie for their compassion, guidance, and care.
Family and friends are invited to view the live-stream of the Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank, 1507 Grimm Drive, Erie, PA 16501. Arrangements were handled by the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 24, 2020