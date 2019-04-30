Home

Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 477-5737
Marianne Potter
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Marianne Stadler Potter

Marianne Stadler Potter Obituary
Marianne Stadler Potter, 83, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019.

A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, with Father David Koetter officiating. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will greet friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday night at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. A reception will be held following the interment at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in the social hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4074 Chambers Road, Macon, GA 31206, or Second Life Atlanta, benefiting homeless pets, http://secondlifeatlanta.org/donate/monetary-donations/tribute-donations.

Marianne was born in Erie, Pennsylvania to the late Joseph and Jeanette Alberstadt Stadler.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Roy Clark; second husband, Richard D. Potter; and children, Patrick Clark and Kathryn Clark.

She was a graduate of Mercyhurst Preparatory School in Erie, Pennsylvania, and Barry University in Miami, Florida. Marianne was a Registered Nurse and was the Head Nurse of the OB wing of Hamot Hospital, and worked at the Medical Center of Central Georgia, helping to open the Neonatal ICU there. She was also a Licensed Nursing Home Administrator. Marianne was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.

Survivors include her children, Amy Potter (Ed Brown), Cheryl Herrera (Jan Jirku) and Connie Rambo (Scott); grandchildren, Erica Clark, Casey Clark, Joey Clark, Raul Herrera, Sergio Herrera, Dan Yaple and Christopher Yaple; and three great-grandchildren.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 30, 2019
