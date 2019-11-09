|
|
Marie A. (Kolessy) Damico, age 100, of Millcreek Township, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at St. Mary's Home of Erie East. She was born in Smoke Run, Pa., on February 4, 1919, a daughter of the late John and Frances (Belin) Kolessy. She was the eldest of six children.
Marie was a graduate of Tyrone High School, the College of St. Francis, Joliet, and the Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C. She was a Catholic Educator for 46 years, serving in schools in Indiana, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.
She was a former member of St. Matthew Catholic Church, the Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites of Loretto, Pa., the American Legion Auxiliary and the National A.A.R.P.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Anthony Damico, three sisters: Jean Kolessy, Mina Korinchak, and her husband Cal, and Frances Beckwith, two brothers: John Kolessy Jr., and Frank Kolessy.
Survivors include two sisters-in-law: Janet Kolessy of Hollidaysburg and Lorraine Lindsay of Howard Beach, N.Y. Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Friends are invited to call at St. James Church, 2635 Buffalo Rd., on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. Private entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th St., Erie, Pa., are handling arrangements.
