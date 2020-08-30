Marie A. Hanes, age 84, of Millcreek passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at UPMC Hamot. Born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 25, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Armella (Wehrheim) Ballas.
Marie graduated from Academy High School. She worked in sales for Bob Hess at Paragon Print Systems for over 20 years until this past December. She was very proud to own her own home because of her hard work over the years.
Marie was extremely outgoing and participated in many social and service organizations including the Millcreek Kiwanis Club and the Business and Professional Women's Association. She had an excellent sense of humor, a voracious reader, and would consider herself an "old school Eisenhower Republican". She also enjoyed the companionship of all the dogs she had throughout her life.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her two sisters, Jane Cummings and Bertha Mae Spaeder and a brother, Joseph Ballas.
Survivors include her son, Andrew Hanes of Erie and a brother, Jim Ballas, wife Brenda of Erie and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd. and are invited to attend a funeral mass at 12 noon on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 2801 West 6th St. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Millcreek Kiwanis Club, P. O. Box 3046 Erie, PA 16508.
