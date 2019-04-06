|
Marie A. Kaliszewski Montgomery Byers, 78, formerly of Erie, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Allied Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Scranton, Pa.
She was born in Erie on August 17, 1940, a daughter of the late Valentine W. and Theresa Wiercinski Kaliszewski.
Marie graduated from Academy High School in 1958 and worked as head bookkeeper at American Motors for six years. She was a former member of Christian Assembly where she was head of the Women's Ministry and taught Bible Study. She belonged to the Golden Girls Card Club and enjoyed embroidery, crocheting, reading the Bible and playing cards.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Byers, Sr.; two daughters, Theresa Janicki-Engberg and Valerie Davis-Crane; two grandsons, Justin Janicki and Michael Evans; one brother, Valentine "Tom" Kaliszewski; and her son-in-law, Joseph Person.
Survivors include one daughter, Kimberly Evans and her husband, James, whom Marie lovingly referred to as her son, of Lake Ariel, Pa.; a stepdaughter, Sharon Lynn Person of Erie; nine grandchildren, Leslie Hollenbeck, James Evans (Shelly), David Janicki (Angelica), Mary Evans-Considine, Christopher Janicki-Howe (Dave), John Crane, RyanLynn Allen (Lindsey), Marcel Evans, and Allyxia Evans; 11 great-grandchildren; one brother, Joseph Kaliszewski and his wife, Pat, of Erie; a sister-in-law, Nancy Kaliszewski of Erie; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins, including Barbara Narducci and her husband, Louie, with whom Marie was very close.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to services there on Monday morning at 10 a.m. officiated by her daughter, Kimberly Evans. Burial will follow in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family in care of the funeral home. Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 6, 2019