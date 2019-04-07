|
|
Marie A. (Allgeier) Winschel, age 97, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019, surrounded by her family, at Manchester Commons. Born in Erie, on October 22, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin and Eleanor (Hess) Allgeier.
Marie was a parishioner at Blessed Sacrament Church for over 73 years. She was a past member of the St. Mark Seminary Auxiliary, the Erie Women's Bowling Association, and the Knights of St. John Ladies Auxiliary.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Winschel, in 1970; four brothers, Wilbur "Bill" Allgeier, Norman Allgeier, Harold Allgeier, and Bernard Allgeier; and two sisters, Eleanor Zimmer and Margaret Waldermarson.
Survivors include her children, Janice "Jan" Winschel, of Erie, Richard Winschel, wife Rosemary, of North East, Karen Rush, husband John, of Union City, Gary Winschel, wife Shirley, Denise Winschel, and William "Bill" Winschel, wife Lisa, all of Erie; five grandchildren, Emalie Nagle, husband Andy, Michael Winschel, wife Tiffany, Kyle Winschel, Julie Winschel and Austin Winschel; step-granddaughter Alessandra DelFreo; four great-grandchildren, Chloe, Natalie, Isabel, and Caleb; step-great-grandson, Brylon DelFreo; a sister, Rosemary Trott, of Erie; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends are invited to call on Tuesday from 3 to 8 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd. Services will be held there on Wednesday at 9:20 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Blessed Sacrament Food Pantry, 1626 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16508. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 7, 2019