Dr. Marie Ann (Pomorski) Sprague, age 45, of Jacksonville, N.C., passed away on June 10, 2020.
Marie was born on February 26, 1975, in Erie, Pa. She was the daughter of Charlene Pomorski and the late John Pomorski.
Marie graduated from Mercyhurst Prep in 1993. She attended the University of Pittsburgh for her freshman year. While there, she took night classes to become a paramedic. She worked as a paramedic for the rest of her freshman year. She transfered to Penn State Behrend and graduated with a degree in Biology. While attending Behrend she continued working as a paramedic for Med Stat, and volunteered at Belle Valley Fire Department. She was commissioned into the army, and soon after began taking classes at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine. Marie completed her residency in psychiatry in San Antonio, Texas. A few years later, after completing ten years in the United States Army and earning the rank of Major, she moved to Jacksonsville, N.C. where she worked at Camp Lejeune. After this, Marie opened her own private practice: Coastal Serenity Psychiatry.
Marie was a very energetic and passionate person. Her wit coupled with her lively personality made her magnetic and easy to like. Her radiant smile could light up a room. She was always helping others, offering guidance and counseling to those who needed it. Above all, Marie was a dedicated and highly-regarded psychiatrist. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Marie was preceded in death by her father John, and her older sister Paula Pomorski.
Marie is survived by her husband Patrick, her former husband Ronald Adams, her daughters Rachael and Justine Adams, her mother Charlene Pomorski, her brother Anthony Pomorski, her niece Bethany Bennett, and many cousins, aunts, and uncles.
