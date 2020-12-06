1/2
Marie D. Tomczak
1927 - 2020
Marie D. Tomczak, age 93 of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Glen Carbon Ill., where she had lived for the past three years. Born in Erie, May 31, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Josephine (Piatkowski) Bojarski.

Marie was a 1948 graduate of the St. Vincent School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse at St. Vincent Hospital, and Sarah Reed Senior Living. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, and cooking. She liked to read and do crossword puzzles. Most of all, she loved spending time with family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. Tomczak, and brothers, Arthur, and Edward Bojarski.

She is survived by her two children, Cecily Woodward, husband Louis, of Cambridge Springs, Pa., and Mark Tomczak, wife Maureen, of Edwardsville, Ill.; grandchildren, Daniel Tomczak, wife Casie, Deborah Hanna, husband Ronald, David Tomczak, Michael Tomczak, Christopher Woodward, and Lisa Woodward; great-grandchildren, Jack Tomczak, and George and Thomas Hanna; a brother, Glen Bojarski, wife Cecile.

Due to Covid-19 regulations, services, and burial in Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery, were private. Brugger Funeral Homes and Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street assisted with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP
845 E 38th St
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 825-2500
