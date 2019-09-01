Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
845 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 825-2500
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
845 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
845 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:15 AM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
845 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Church - Our Mother of Sorrows Parish
913 Fulton Street
Erie, PA
Marie E. (Crynock) Dzuricky


1930 - 2019
Marie E. (Crynock) Dzuricky, age 89, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at her residence, rejoining the love of her life, Andy. She was born in Erie, on March 2, 1930, a daughter of the late Stephen and Mary (Ditrich) Crynock.

Marie was a lifetime member of Holy Family Church and volunteered in the school cafeteria for over 35 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, sewing, reading, knitting, crocheting, and word and jigsaw puzzles. Marie was an avid square dancer and was a member of the "Squaws and Paws" and the Perry Squares.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew "Andy" J. Dzuricky; a granddaughter, Lisa Dzuricky; and two brothers, Gerald and Theodore Crynock.

Marie is survived by her children, Robert Dzuricky, wife Gina, James Dzuricky, wife Silvana, Stephen Dzuricky, wife Chris, William Dzuricky, wife Natalie, Gerard Dzuricky, wife Debbie and Suzanne Maloney, husband Joseph; 21 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to call on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street. A service will be held there on Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at Holy Family Church - Our Mother of Sorrows Parish, 913 Fulton Street, Erie, PA 16503, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to VNA Hospice, 2253 West Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16506. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 1, 2019
