Marie E. (Lubelski) Kuzmin, age 94, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born in Erie, on November 4, 1925, a daughter of the late Walter and Stephania (Zielinski) Lubelski.
Marie graduated from East High School. She retired from American Meter, where she had worked for 30 years, in 1988. She was a member of St. James Church and their Senior Citizens Club and was a longtime member of the St. Casimir Senior Club.
Marie liked entertaining people at her home. She was an excellent baker and made nut breads from scratch for the St. James Festival. A talented seamstress, she designed and made costumes for figure skaters. She liked to travel with her husband to see the Kenley Players in Ohio and later with her daughter to see musicals in New York City. She enjoyed roller skating, quilting and spending time with her family. Her favorite pastime was gardening.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Timothy Kuzmin, Jr., an infant granddaughter, Kelly Ann Kuzmin and her siblings, Albert Lubelski, Leonard Lubelski, Veronica Pelkowski, Joan Kmeciek, Josephine Campanelli, Dolores Smieciuch and Frances Mozdy, sister-in-law, Rita Lubelski, brother-in-law, Donald J. Kuzmin, and nephew, Donald T. Kuzmin.
Marie is survived by her children, Ellen DiSanti (Michael) and David Kuzmin (Barbara), both of Erie, grandchildren, Craig DiSanti (Judith) of Pittsburgh, Douglas DiSanti of Erie, Jennifer Kuzmin (Suzanne Leone) and Brian Kuzmin (Scott King), all of Erie, great-grandchildren, Isabella, Richard and Anthony, brother-in-law, Stanley Kmiecik and several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on Friday from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street. Services will be held there on Saturday at 10:15 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 11 a.m. at St. James Church. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the St. James School, for their scholarship fund, 2602 Buffalo Road, Erie, PA 16510, or to Emmaus Soup Kitchen, 345 East 9th, Street, Erie, PA 16503. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 5, 2020