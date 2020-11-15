1/1
Marie Elania Sallot Courson Korecky Osborne
1941 - 2020
Marie Elania Sallot Courson Korecky Osborne, age 79, of Erie, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020. She was born in Erie on September 25, 1941 to the late Kenneth Sallot and Bernice F. Baker.

Marie worked as nurse's aide, most of her time at Pleasant Ridge Manor West. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, gardening and enjoying nature.

Marie is survived by her children, Linda Yost, Bobby D. Courson, Peggy Denning, Tinakay Russell, Carl (John) Courson, Christopher (Chris) Courson, Victoria Karle and Elwood Graham. She is further survived by her sister-in-law, Sandy Sallot, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her beloved cat, Cookie.

In addition to her parents, Marie is preceded in death by her spouses, Carl John (Jack) Courson, Robert Korecky and Richard Osborne, fiancé Elwood Graham, and her siblings, Robert Sallot, JoAnn Trow and Michael Sallot. She is preceded in death by her lifelong good friend Virginia Gallus and aunt Doris Baker Symmonds, a grandson, Steven Austin, and granddaughter Samantha Courson.

Many thanks to her doctors, nurses and caregivers, and especially the staff at Andover Village Skilled Nursing, as well as Carolyn, Amanda and Kim, CNA of Hospice of Western Reserve.

Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Service Inc., 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie. Send condolences to www.BurtonFuneralHomes.com.

Memorials may be made to Burton Quinn Scott Funeral Home in the care of the Osborne family.

Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Home
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
