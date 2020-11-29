Marie I. Berchtold Erstfeld, age 97, a life-long resident of Erie, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Pennsylvania Soldiers and Sailors Home.
She was born in Erie, Pa. on October 30, 1923, the daughter of the late Fred and Theresa Shadley Berchtold.
Marie was a 1941 graduate of Academy High School and a member of St. Joseph Church/Bread of Life Community. She worked at Erie City Iron Works, where she met her husband of 63 years. She later returned to work at the Millcreek Township Tax Collector Office after raising her children. She loved being a mom and grandmother. Marie enjoyed dancing and was a member of both the Squaws and Paws Square Dancing Club and the Melodiers Round Dancing Club. She was a member of the Hamot Cardiac Fitness Club. She was pleasantly surprised to receive a Mayoral Proclamation from the City of Erie to celebrate the occasion of her 96th birthday from Mayor Schember on October 30, 2019.
Marie is preceded in death by her loving husband, Ewald Erstfeld and her two sisters, Henrietta Berchtold and Anna May Matson.
She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Karen Erstfeld of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., three sons, Dr. Thomas Erstfeld (Noriko) of Japan and Honolulu, Hawaii, David Erstfeld (Eileen Alberstadt) of Kennesaw, Ga., and William Erstfeld (Jane) of Canonsburg, Pa. Five grandchildren, Michael (Amanda), Sarah, Kate, Daniel and Stephen Erstfeld, and great-grandson Luca Erstfeld, as well as several nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends may call on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., and are invited to the funeral Mass at St. Joseph's Church/Bread of Life Community on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required. Her funeral mass will be livestreamed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/user/frlarry
. Entombment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
The family would like to extend their grateful appreciation to the staff at the PA Soldiers and Sailors Home for the compassionate care given to Marie and Ewald.
Memorials may be made out to the charity of your choice
