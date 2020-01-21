Home

Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calling hours
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Service
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
Burial
Following Services
Erie County Memorial Gardens
Marie I. Englert Groner


1934 - 2020
Marie I. Englert Groner Obituary
Marie I. Englert Groner, 85, of Millcreek, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. She was born in Erie, on December 8, 1934, a daughter of the late Arthur and Rose Hartline Englert.

Marie graduated from Academy High School and worked at the phone company and Lakeport Distributors. Most recently, she worked for Elgin Electronics. She enjoyed crocheting, jigsaw puzzles, and gardening.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Charles E. Groner; six brothers, Arthur, Earl, Edward, Raymond, Robert, and John "Chuck" Englert; and one sister, Dorothy Becker.

Survivors include two daughters, Terri Craft (Charles) of Waterford, and Lisa Gottschling (Rodger Didion) of Greene Township; one son, Charles E. Groner, Jr. (Lori Estock) of Millcreek; four grandchildren, Staci Norman (Michael), Leah and Adam Gottschling, and Hunter Groner; two great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Mia; her sister and best friend, Rosemary Harmon of Erie; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m., and are invited to services there on Thursday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Erie County Memorial Gardens.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 21, 2020
