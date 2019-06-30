|
Marie K. (Willert) Delio, age 93, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, June 28, 2019, at Westlake Woods. She was born in Erie, on June 5, 1926, a daughter of the late Mathew and Theresa (Mangold) Willert.
Marie worked for many years at J.L.Cox, men's clothing store, as a bookkeeper. Upon their closing, she worked for several area banks. Marie was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church and volunteered in their school cafeteria.
She was a skilled seamstress and a good baker. She enjoyed line dancing at Mercy Center and loved spending time with her grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her husband John M. Delio in 1987.
Marie is survived by her son Mark Delio of Erie, grandsons Jared Delio, wife Kristin of Pittsburgh and Eric Delio of Harrisburg, a brother Larry Willert, wife Sherri of Erie, and sisters Ruth Willert of Erie, Emilia Bastow of Erie and Elizabeth Weiss, husband Richard of Alabama. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd. A service will be held there on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Church, 1626 West 26th Street, Erie, PA 16508, or to The Barber National Institute, 100 Barber Place, Erie, PA 16507. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
