Marie L. Jonasen, age 88, of Erie, passed away on the morning of Thursday, January 2, 2020. Marie was born in Erie, on May 21, 1931, daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Ziemer Sherick.
Marie was a lifelong member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church and also was a member of the Danish Sisterhood, Lodge 129. Marie was a graduate of Academy High School and Edinboro State Teacher's College. Marie enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, traveling, and attending special events. Marie had a beautiful and compassionate spirit, a wonderful sense of humor, and a special fondness for animals. She will be very sadly missed by her family and friends.
Marie was preceded in death by her late husband, Edward Jonasen; and three brothers, Carl, William and Daniel Sherick.
Survivors include one son, Edward E. Jonasen of Williamsport; two daughters, Andrea E. Walker and Christina M. Doupe, both of Erie; one grandson, David E. Doupe, of Erie; several nieces and nephews; and also special loved ones, Kimberly and Dante Barrasso, Marek and Taylor Klimczak, and Jim Tuszynski.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Service at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, 940 East 22nd Street, on Monday at 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. W. Owen Rhodes. Interment will follow at Erie Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 4, 2020