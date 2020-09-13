Rev. Marie Breckwoldt Bent, age 92, of Millcreek Township, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at her residence. She was born on September 27, 1927, in Scarsdale, N.Y., the daughter of the late George and Gretchen Behre Breckwoldt.
Marie had resided in the Erie area for the past four years. She was a Professor of Music at Mt. Wachusett Community College and a pastor at various churches in Maine.
She enjoyed the Boston Red Sox baseball and Duke basketball.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Gardner L. Bent, three sisters Jane, Ann, Ruth, and one brother Fritz.
She is survived by three children Sam Bent (Nancy) of Belleview, Wash., Dan Bent (Cean) of Indianapolis, Ind., and Ned Bent (Carol) of Millcreek Township, and many grandchildren, with two living in Erie Alex and Julie Bent.
Services will be privately held for the family under the direction of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.