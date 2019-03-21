|
Marietta Bryant, age 62, of Bethesda, Md., formerly of Erie, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019. She was born in Erie, on February 10, 1957, daughter of the late George A. Thomas, Sr. and Willa Mae Bryant Thomas.
Marietta was a graduate of Erie Tech Memorial High School and received her Bachelor's degree from Gannon University and her Master's from Phoenix University. She was a supervisor at Teletron Communications, and also worked for the Erie School District, and the Ohio Job and Family Services, prior to her retirement.
Marietta was a very active ordained Elder and Evangelist at the Greater Bethlehem Temple in Erie and Jehovah Shama in Columbus, Ohio. She was musically gifted and played every instrument she touched. Marietta enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, and giving back to her community.
Marietta is survived by her five children, Adrienne, Naomi, Daniel, Anita, and Marita Bryant; three brothers, George A. Thomas Jr. (Stephanie), Donald W. Thomas, and Stephen B. Thomas (Yolanda); two sisters, Bernisa Thomas, and Patricia A. Smith; 13 grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Reginald J. Thomas; and one sister, Debra L. Thomas.
Friends may call at the Christian Ministries of the Apostolic Faith Church, 501 W. 31st St., on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 11 a.m., conducted by Pastor Frank Quinn. Interment will follow at Lakeside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family through the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., who is handling the arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 21, 2019