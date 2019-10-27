Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
Resources
Marilyn A. Stansbury


1925 - 2019
Marilyn A. Stansbury Obituary
Marilyn A. Stansbury, age 94, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Sarah Reed Senior Living.

She was born in Erie, on July 5, 1925, the daughter of the late Charles and Naomi Kinsinger Avril.

Marilyn was a member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, many of them from her Strong Vincent High School Class of 1943. She also enjoyed traveling.

In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert M. Stansbury.

She is survived by a daughter, Sandra Myers, of Columbus, Ohio; a son, Douglas Stansbury and his wife Judith of St. Cloud, Fla.; four grandchildren, John and Suzanne Myers, and Douglas and Christopher Stansbury; and one great-granddaughter Anlynn Stansbury.

Arrangements are entrusted to Burton West Lake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street.

No public calling hours will be observed.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family, in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 27, 2019
