Marilyn A. (Austin) Szoszorek, 81, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Independence Court.
She was born on September 14, 1938, in Erie, Pa., daughter of the late Charles Lymann and Elizabeth (Boyd) Austin.
Marilyn was a graduate of Academy High School, Class of 1956. She was employed as a secretary for Bonded Services for many years.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard J. Szoszorek, Sr.; and a brother, Ronald Austin.
She is survived by her sons, Richard J. "Rick" Szoszorek, Jr. and his wife, Jacque of Erie, Brian Szoszorek of Erie and Jeffrey Szoszorek of Erie; sister, Joan Benson and her husband, Don of Burlington, N.C.; brother-in-law, Ray Szoszorek, Sr. and his wife, Mary Kay of Erie; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the national guidelines on limiting public gatherings, funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family, with inurnment in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 18, 2020