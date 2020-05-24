Home

Marilyn Alice (Schaffer) Hill


1937 - 2020
Marilyn Alice (Schaffer) Hill Obituary
Marilyn Alice (Schaffer) Hill, 83, died after a battle with cancer, on Friday, May 24, 2020, in Silver Spring, Md.

She was born on February 26, 1937, in Erie, Pa., to Ernest and Hilma Schaffer.

She married Luther J. Hill on January 4, 1969. The couple did not have children.

Luther preceded Marilyn in death on January 24, 2006. She was also preceded in death by her brothers Carl H. Schaffer, Arthur E. Schaffer, Ernest C. Schaffer, Jr., and her sister Betty J. (Schaffer) Andrews.

She is survived by her brother Donald P. Schaffer, and several nieces and nephews.

She will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a private service. A memorial service will be held at Riderwood Village at a later determined date. Memorial donations may be made in Marilyn's name to Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850.

Please visit www.collinsfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 24, 2020
