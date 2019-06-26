Home

POWERED BY

Services
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
For more information about
Marilyn Reinelt
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tri-County Baptist Church
8195 Beckett Rd
West Chester Township, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Tri-County Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Reinelt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Catherine Reinelt


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marilyn Catherine Reinelt Obituary
Marilyn Catherine Reinelt, age 88, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away peacefully Friday, June 21st, 2019.

Beloved wife of Karl Alfred Reinelt; mother of, Kathryn Vance (Gerald, deceased), Kristine Gressman (Norman), and Karla Doerrer (Jeffrey), and the late Carole Reinelt; she is also survived by seven grandchildren, many great-grandchildren; and siblings.

There will be a Graveside Service at Erie County Memorial Gardens, on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Donations can be made to Center for Global Impact www.centerforglobalimpact.org" target="_blank">(www.centerforglobalimpact.org).

To send a condolence, visit MuellerfuneralS.com

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
Download Now