Marilyn Catherine Reinelt, age 88, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away peacefully Friday, June 21st, 2019.
Beloved wife of Karl Alfred Reinelt; mother of, Kathryn Vance (Gerald, deceased), Kristine Gressman (Norman), and Karla Doerrer (Jeffrey), and the late Carole Reinelt; she is also survived by seven grandchildren, many great-grandchildren; and siblings.
There will be a Graveside Service at Erie County Memorial Gardens, on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Donations can be made to Center for Global Impact www.centerforglobalimpact.org" target="_blank">(www.centerforglobalimpact.org).
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 26, 2019