Marilyn (Gruber) DeDionisio, age 59, of Millcreek passed away peacefully, while surrounded by family, on Monday, June 3, 2019, at St. Vincent's Hospital. She was born in Clarion, Pa., on September 21, 1959, a daughter of Freda Mae (Miller) Anderson and the late Vaughn Amsler "Tyke" Gruber.
Marilyn worked in the healthcare field for most of her career, including many years as a registered nurse. She was a loving mother and dedicated grandmother. She enjoyed cooking and gardening, but nothing more than spending time with her grandson, Brody.
She was preceded in death by her father, "Tyke" and her ex-husband, Raymond M. DeDionisio.
Marilyn is survived by her mother, Freda Mae Anderson, of Knox; her children, Kyle J. DeDionisio, of Singapore, Adam M. DeDionisio, of Pittsburgh, and Lauren E. DeDionisio, of Erie; a grandchild, Brody L. Barger, of Erie; a daughter-in-law, Nozomi DeDionisio, of Singapore; a sister, Lisa Brown; a brother-in-law, Glenn Brown; and nieces, Alexandra and Mia, all of San Antonio.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St., Greengarden Blvd., on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until time of services at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Jason Feigh officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to .
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 6, 2019