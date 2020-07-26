1/1
Marilyn Elizabeth Gouron-Hensley-LaSalle
Marilyn passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, in her Toledo home. She was born on April 28, 1940, in Erie, Pa., to William Gouron and Velma Riehl.

She was a student at Academy High School, She married Ronald Hensley Sr. on July 6th, 1957 and they had five children together. After being a widow for 18 years, she married Francis LaSalle on September 3rd, 1988. She was a longtime member of Calvary Bible Chapel of Toledo, Ohio.

She is survived by her husband Francis LaSalle; children: William (Alejandrina) Hensley, Joyce Hensley, Nancy (Ray) Portillo, Ronald (Lynn) Hensley Jr., and Patricia (Jeff) Twaddle; and stepsons: Mathew (Kari) LaSalle, James (Carol) Hensley; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson; nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; first husband; two brothers: Arden and Donald Hull; sister Dolores Rohleder; and two grandsons: Daniel and Anthony Hensley.

Friends are invited to visit on Monday, July 27th, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. in the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave. Masks and social distancing will be required. Visitation will also begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the Calvary Bible Chapel, 3740 W. Alexis Rd., where funeral services will follow beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in The Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. Any donations can be made in her memory to Calvary Bible Chapel or Bibles for The World. To send her family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Home
JUL
28
Visitation
10:00 AM
the Calvary Bible Chapel
JUL
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Ansberg-West Funeral Home
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
