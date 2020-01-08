|
Marilyn Faye Hoag, 52, of Cambridge Springs, passed away following a period of declining health, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, on January 2, 2020. Marilyn was born in Union City, on January 8, 1967, the daughter of the late Herbert Merle Hoag and Marilyn Kay Fish Hoag.
She attended Fort LeBeouf and Cambridge Springs schools. For several years, Marilyn worked with a traveling carnival and enjoyed being with her friends and family.
In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her brother, Herbert Hoag, Jr.
Survivors include her son, Nick Peterson, III of Erie; sister, Luanne Fish of Cambridge Springs; sister, Linda Lane of Cambridge Springs; brother, Brian Hoag of Erie; and brother, Brandon Hoag of Cambridge Springs.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial service to be held on January 11, 2020 at 4 p.m. at the Van Matre Funeral Home, 335 Venango Avenue, Cambridge Springs. To send condolences, please visit www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 8, 2020