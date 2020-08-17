1/1
Marilyn G. Daugherty Little
1938 - 2020
Marilyn G. Daugherty Little, age 82, of Erie, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in North Girard, Pa. on May 16, 1938, the daughter of the late Lloyd and Hazel Cole Daugherty.

Marilyn was a beloved preschool teacher at her church, Christ United Methodist Church, for 27 years, retiring in 2000. She also hosted and led a Covenant Group which met at her home for over 30 years, and she was also a member of Erie County Koinonia. Marilyn enjoyed crafts, cooking, quilting, scrapbooking, going to Disney World, and traveling. She was a profound woman of faith and whether it was with her family, her small group or her preschool class, she communicated her faith effectively. Family was important to her and she loved them very much.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary N. Little in 2013 and one brother Larry Daugherty.

She is survived by two sons; Brian Little (Danette) of Meadville and Jeffrey Little of Saegertown, two daughters; Robin Steger (Joseph) of Millcreek and Julie Pierce (Brian) of Cambridge Springs, four granddaughters: Jessica Bannister, Christina Pierce, Bethany Craig (Rodney) and Nichole Pierce. She is futher survived by one grandson Matthew Steger, two great-granddaughters Hayley and Allison Bannister, and a very close friend who was almost like a sister, Harriet Lapp, of Millcreek.

Marilyn was blessed recently when she had the opportunity to be reunited with her birth family, the Cole Family.

Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. and are invited there on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. for the Funeral Service with all Covid-19 restrictions in place.

Private interment Laurel Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VNA Hospice, 2253 West Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16506.

Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 17, 2020.
