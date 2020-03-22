|
Marilyn J. Dudas, 90, of Union City, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on March 13, 1930 in West Hickory, Pa., a daughter of Harold Merkle and Madolyn Cook Merkle.
She married Frank J. Dudas on October 25, 1947 and he preceded her in death on August 6, 2002.
She was employed with Troyer Potato Products for over 25 years and was a member of St. Teresa of Avila Parish. In her free time, Marilyn enjoyed reading and being with her family.
Marilyn is survived by three daughters, Monica Davis and her husband Bob of Corry, Valerie Downor and her husband Jay of Union City, and Deidre Gates and her husband Chuck of Elgin; a son, Frank Dudas and his wife Rose of Conneaut, Ohio; 16 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Helen Turner and her husband Carl of McKean; a brother, Louis "Butch" Merkle and his wife Agnes of Virginia Beach, Va.; a son-in-law, Forest "Topper" Richardson; in-laws, Elizabeth Dudas, Teresa King and Paul Dudas and his wife Jane, as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Deborah Richardson, a grandson, Charles B. Gate, a great-grandson, Marshall R. Pike, a sister, Norma Harkles and four brothers, Donald, Jim, Kenny and Cub Merkle.
A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date in accordance to CDC guidelines.
Memorial contributions may be made in Marilyn's memory to Saint Teresa Restoration Fund, 9 3rd Ave., Union City, PA 16438.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 22, 2020