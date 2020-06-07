Marilyn K. Landis
1953 - 2020
Marilyn K. Landis, age 66, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at LECOM at Presque Isle. She was born in Erie, on November 18, 1953, daughter of Helen Shultz and the late Robert Little, Sr.

Marilyn graduated from the former Tech Memorial High School. She enjoyed camping, sewing, watching Westerns, and spending time with her family.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gregory Landis; and one brother, Mark Little.

Survivors include her loving children, Neelie Landis, and Torrey Landis (Kim Moyer); four grandchildren, Darick, Leann, Ciara, and Anthony; one sister, Barbara Landis Publicover; three brothers, Robert Little Sr. (Karen), Patrick Little (Laura), and Brian Little; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Due to national guidelines concerning the Coronavirus, no public visitation will be held. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
