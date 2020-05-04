|
Marilyn (Macaluso) Keim, of Erie, died peacefully, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, one week before her 75th birthday.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years Edward Keim; loving sons, Patrick Keim and wife Carla Chugani and George Keim and wife Keevey Schwartz-Keim; and a grandson, Atticus Keim.
Marilyn was a devoted mother, grandmother, and a beloved friend to all that knew her. She worked as an X-ray technician. Her favorite pastimes were golf, gardening, and spending time with her family and the many lifelong friends she had. Marilyn was a person of exceptional kindness, humor, and light.
She was a devoted member of her church, and the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Church of the Cross, 5901 Millfair Rd., Fairview, PA 16415. To allow her family and friends to join in celebrating her life, her funeral will be livestreamed by Beinhauers on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 3 p.m. For instructions on how to view the live funeral service, please visit www.beinhauer.com, click on obituaries, then click on Marilyn Keim's Book of Memories. In Marilyn's Book of Memories you may also add or view tributes.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 4, 2020