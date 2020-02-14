|
|
At 86 years of age, Marilyn L. Leuschen passed away on Saturday, February 8th, at the NSMC – Salem Hospital, after a brief period of declining health.
Born and raised in Erie, Pennsylvania, she was the beloved daughter of the late Lawrence and Valeria Glowacki.
Marilyn was married to James Henry Leuschen in 1950 and together raised seven children. She was widowed in February of 2005 with the passing of her husband James, after sharing 55 years of true love and devotion with one another.
Marilyn also worked together with her daughter as a real estate title researcher for many years while living in Pennsylvania.
A near lifelong resident of Erie, Marilyn relocated to Lynn seven years ago to live with her loving son and caregiver Clifford S. Leuschen. She was a person of deep faith and religious devotion.
Home in Erie she was a longtime parishioner of St. Julia's Church in Pennsylvania and recently she had been a frequent communicant at St. Stanislaus Church in Chelsea.
In her lifetime Marilyn enjoyed her time with her loved ones during holiday gatherings and other family celebrations. She loved traveling to visit and be with family, going to the west coast of California, Las Vegas and Florida.
In addition to her parents and her late husband, she was also predeceased by her daughter and namesake Marilyn L. Leuschen and her only brother Joseph "Buddy" Glowacki.
To mourn her passing and cherish her memory she leaves her loving children James A. Leuschen and his wife, Felicia, of Houston, Texas, Diane V. Ennis and her husband, Douglas, of Florida, Lawrence M. Leuschen and his wife, Pamela, of McKean, Pa., Brenda L. Nelson and her husband, Thomas, of Florida, Ronald P. Leuschen and his wife, Jennifer, of Mechanicsburg, Pa. and Clifford S. Leuschen, of Lynn, Mass., and her late brother's wife and dearest sister-in-law Betty Reynaud of Erie, Pa. She is also survived by her loving extended family Joseph A. Carroccino, of Lynn, Wanda Carroccino, Pat and Bill Hopewell, Maryanne Carroccino and Nancy Nigro, Richard and Susan Carroccino, Ryan and Michael Carroccino. She is further survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. and are invited to attend a prayer service there on Monday at 9:15 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Julia's Church, 638 Roslyn Ave., Erie, PA 16505, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be on Tuesday at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the .
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 14, 2020